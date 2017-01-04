Babbitt recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes in a 99-90 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Babbitt has taken over as the Heat's starting power forward the last four games, but even with only eight active players Tuesday, coach Erik Spoelstra was reluctant to bump up the 27-year-old's playing time much. He's now averaging just 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game over the four starts and can probably be avoided in the majority of leagues while he continues to share time with James Johnson and Derrick Williams at the position.