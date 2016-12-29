Babbitt will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

With Josh McRoberts (foot) ruled out indefinitely, the Heat are again experimenting with different options at power forward. On Tuesday against the the Thunder, Derrick Williams was in the starting lineup, but logged just 15 minutes. Babbitt didn't even see the court in that outing, but will now get his turn with the top unit. Despite Babbitt likely seeing increased playing time Thursday, there's too much uncertainty in regards to what role each guy will play, so this is likely a situation to avoid until a more defined approach is established.