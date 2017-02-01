Babbitt (ankle) will play Wednesday against Atlanta.

Babbitt had been considered questionable with a sore right ankle, but after going through his pregame routine he's been given the green light to play. He'll likely serve as the starter at power forward, where he's recently split minutes with James Johnson.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola