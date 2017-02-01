Heat's Luke Babbitt: Will play vs. Hawks
Babbitt (ankle) will play Wednesday against Atlanta.
Babbitt had been considered questionable with a sore right ankle, but after going through his pregame routine he's been given the green light to play. He'll likely serve as the starter at power forward, where he's recently split minutes with James Johnson.
