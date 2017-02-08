Georges-Hunt will sign a 10-day contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

A rookie out of Georgia Tech, Georges-Hunt spent time with the Celtics during the preseason, but was ultimately let go after failing to impress in limited time. However, Georges-Hunt has had some decent success in the D-League, as he's played in 32 games with the Maine Red Claws, averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.6 three-pointers across 36.7 minutes. As long as the Heat are granted the injury exception as expected, Georges-Hunt should provide some much-needed depth on the wing, as the Heat are currently missing the likes of Dion Waiters (ankle), Josh Richardson (ankle) and Justise Winslow (shoulder).