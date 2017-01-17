White will be active and available to play in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

It was announced earlier this week that White was expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat, but that didn't become official until Tuesday. Despite just joining the roster, coach Erik Spoelstra indicated he'd be comfortable giving White some minutes, so we could see him make his season debut. That said, he's expected to be just a depth option in the frontcourt and likely won't receive much playing time, as there's a good chance he finds himself outside the Heat's regular rotation.