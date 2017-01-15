The Heat have been granted a medical hardship exception, which they'll use to sign White to their active roster, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Heat have four injured players who have missed at least three games, which allows them to acquire a 16th player on their roster. They'll call up White from the D-League, who's started 23 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, posting averages of 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers across 33.0 minutes. White should slot in as a depth option at forward and could be relied upon for a few minutes in the regular rotation with so many injuries depleting the Heat's depth. We should get a better indication of his role once he's available to make his Heat debut, which could come as soon as Tuesday against the Rockets.