White signed a two-year deal Monday with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

This move was imminent, as not only have the Heat gone 10-0 since signing White to his first 10-day contract, but he has also been a positive contributor and vital part of the team's rotation over that stretch. White has averaged 4.1 points on 48 percent shooting and 2.6 rebounds in 16 minutes per game, so while he has been a solid contributor, he remains without much fantasy value for right now.