White signed a two-year contract with the Heat on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

White's signing was widely anticipated, as not only have the Heat gone 10-0 since signing he was inked to his first 10-day contract, but the forward has also been a positive contributor and vital part of the team's rotation over that stretch. White has averaged 4.1 points (on 48% shooting from the field) and 2.6 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game and should continue to hold down a regular role with the Heat, at least until Josh Richardson (foot) returns to action.