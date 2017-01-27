White will sign a second 10-day contract with the Heat on Friday, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reports.

The decision to retain White was a no-brainer, as the rookie forward has quickly proven to be an indispensable piece in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation since signing his first 10-day deal a week ago. He's logged double-digit minutes in each of the last three games, with his best performance coming in Wednesday's win over the Nets, during which he compiled 10 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes. It's worth tracking White's playing time over the next few games to see if he's able to maintain his strong play off the bench while continuing to receive sizable minutes, but if he does, he could warrant some interest in deeper leagues.