McGruder (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder's sprained left ankle has kept him out for three straight games, but he was able to participate in practice Monday, giving him a decent chance at playing Tuesday if he makes it through morning shootaround without incident. Josh Richardson has been starting at shooting guard in McGruder's stead, and could hold down that role Tuesday even if the undrafted rookie is available. McGruder was averaging just 5.7 points (on 31.7% shooting), 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per game over 10 December appearances.