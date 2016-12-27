McGruder (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Heat announced that both McGruder and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will warm up with the intent to play Tuesday, so barring a late setback, McGruder's three-game absence will come to an end. If McGruder does suit up, he might not be in line for a significant role, as he's only averaging 6.0 points in 25.6 minutes per game on the season while shooting an ugly 39.1 percent from the floor.