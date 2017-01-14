Heat's Rodney McGruder: Limited to 20 minutes despite start
McGruder finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in 20 minutes in Friday's 116-108 loss against the Bucks.
McGruder is logging plenty of minutes, averaging 28.0 per game over seven outings in the month of January. However, he hasn't been terribly efficient or productive, so his value is rather limited for fantasy play despite a starting job.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start against Boston on Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Moves to bench role Thursday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Plays 36 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: To start Tuesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Could return Tuesday vs. Thunder•