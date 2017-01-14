McGruder finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in 20 minutes in Friday's 116-108 loss against the Bucks.

McGruder is logging plenty of minutes, averaging 28.0 per game over seven outings in the month of January. However, he hasn't been terribly efficient or productive, so his value is rather limited for fantasy play despite a starting job.