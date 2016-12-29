McGruder will move to the bench for Thursday's tilt with the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

After a three-game absence, McGruder made his return to the lineup Tuesday, moving right back into the starting five with Goran Dragic sitting out with a back injury. However, Dragic is going to play through his lingering ailment and the Heat have opted to keep Josh Richardson with the top unit at shooting guard, meaning McGruder will be relegated to a bench role. McGruder logged 36 minutes Tuesday, but wasn't very productive, so with another decrease in playing time expected now that Dragic is back, McGurder's value continues to slide downwards.