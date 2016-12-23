McGruder (ankle) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McGruder remains hobbled by a sprained left ankle, so he'll sit out a third straight game and turn his attention to a potential return Dec. 27 against the Thunder. In addition to McGruder, fellow wings Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Dion Waiters (groin) remain out, likely leaving backcourt players Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson along with starting small forward Justise Winslow all in line for 30-plus-minute workloads.