McGruder (ankle) started at shooting guard and provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 36 minutes in a 106-94 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

With Goran Dragic (back) and Dion Waiters (groin) missing from the Heat's backcourt, McGruder started and benefited from a huge workload in his return from a three-game absence, but didn't make much of an impact on his time on the court. That's been a common refrain for McGruder, who has seen huge minutes for much of the season with the injuries piling up for the Heat, yet hasn't taken advantage. Over his last 12 appearances, McGruder has hit double figures in the scoring column just once, and is shooting a meager 32.4 percent from the floor.