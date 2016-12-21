McGruder (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder was held out of Tuesday's game against the Magic with an ankle injury, but will go through additional treatment over the next 24 hours with the hope of being cleared by Thursday's tip-off. The Heat are going into a back-to-back set, so the Heat could play it safe with McGruder, although we should receive further clarification following the team's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out, Josh Richardson would likely draw another start, while Tyler Johnson should see added playing time off the bench.