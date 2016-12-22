Heat's Rodney McGruder: Ruled out Thursday
McGruder (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Lakers.
McGruder will miss a second straight game, and he'll be joined on the injury report by fellow shooting guards Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington, leaving Miami shorthanded in the backcourt. As a result, expect Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson to both see big minutes, and consider McGruder questionable for Friday's meeting with New Orleans.
