Heat's Rodney McGruder: Scores season-high 15 points
McGruder produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
McGruder notched a season high with 15 points and tied his season highs of 39 minutes and three three-pointers made. The five rebounds and four assists also made for a nice all-around effort for the rookie. The great game comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was coming off an illness, but we'll see if he can continue the good form against the Bucks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start Monday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will travel for Monday's game•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will not return Saturday vs. 76ers•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Limited to 20 minutes despite start•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start against Boston on Friday•
-
Heat's Rodney McGruder: Moves to bench role Thursday•