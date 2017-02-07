McGruder produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

McGruder notched a season high with 15 points and tied his season highs of 39 minutes and three three-pointers made. The five rebounds and four assists also made for a nice all-around effort for the rookie. The great game comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was coming off an illness, but we'll see if he can continue the good form against the Bucks on Wednesday.