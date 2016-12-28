McGruder will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Josh Richardson starting at point guard, and Dion Waiters (groin) out, McGruder will get a chance to be the Heats' starting shooting guard on Tuesday. McGruder missed the Heats' three previous games due to an ankle injury. It's unclear how much he will play despite getting the start, given his field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, and Wayne Ellington being available.