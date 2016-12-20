McGruder (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Magic, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder apparently tweaked his ankle during Sunday's loss to Boston, and he'll now miss his first game since Nov. 10. With Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Dion Waiters (groin) also out, the Heat will have 11 healthy bodies, and the likes of Tyler Johnson, Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson will be leaned upon for heavy minutes.