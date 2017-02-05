McGruder will not return to Saturday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.

He'll finish with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one assist across 15 minutes. McGruder is a solid part of the Heat's rotation, averaging 27.7 minutes per game, but only provides 7.7 points per contest. It remains to be seen how serious his illness is, but his next chance to play will come Monday against the Timberwolves. If he misses time, Wayne Ellington will likely absorb a solid amount of his minutes.