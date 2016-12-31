Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start against Boston on Friday
McGruder will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against Boston.
Goran Dragic (back) will head back to the pine and ultimately miss his second game over the Heat's last three. McGruder started in Dragic's previous absence as well, but he only managed to score seven points against Oklahoma City over 36 minutes of action. Josh Richardson will pair with McGruder on Friday to form Miami's starting backcourt.
