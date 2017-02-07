McGruder (illness) will start for Monday's tilt against the Timberwolves.

It appears that the illness that caused McGruder to get pulled during Saturday's victory over the 76ers has subsided. Despite seeing 25.6 minutes per game, McGruder doesn't have a large role in the Heat's offense, as he's averaging just 5.8 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting on the season.