McGruder (illness) will join the Heat in Minnesota for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, but his status remains uncertain for the contest, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The fact that McGruder -- who was pulled early in Saturday's win over the 76ers with the illness -- is traveling the team suggests the Heat aren't too concerned about the rookie swingman infecting the rest of his teammates. That being said, he'll likely need to put in a full workout during the Heat's morning shootaround Monday before the training staff signs off on his return. McGruder is averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances, so his potential absence Monday likely wouldn't be felt in most fantasy circles.