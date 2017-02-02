Johnson scored 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Hawks.

Johnson earned more minutes in his second game back from the shoulder injury, a number more similar to his season average of 30.7 minutes per game. Although he struggled again shooting, it was good to see him contribute in other areas of the game as he stuffed the stat sheet in all areas Wednesday. He'll re-enter the starting lineup soon as he works his way back to full strength.