Johnson (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nets.

Johnson has missed the last five games with a shoulder injury, but it was reported earlier Monday that he was expected to make his return against the Nets, so his availability was fully expected. Look for him to slot back in as the team's backup point guard, while also providing some relief at shooting guard as well. Johnson's return likely means a significant decrease in playing time for Wayne Ellington, who's played a big role off the bench in his absence.