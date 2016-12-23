Johnson supplied 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, a rebound, a steal and a block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Johnson received a starter's allotment of minutes and although he was a bit inefficient from in front of the arc, he made up for it with a stellar effort from long distance. The third-year pro has had the hot hand from three-point range over the last two games, going 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) over that span. Johnson has seen plenty of run in December, and the minutes have encouragingly sustained even as the Heat has returned to much better health overall. The 24-year-old has averaged a solid 33.6 minutes over 11 contests this month, parlaying that playing time into averages of 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola