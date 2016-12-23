Johnson supplied 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, a rebound, a steal and a block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Johnson received a starter's allotment of minutes and although he was a bit inefficient from in front of the arc, he made up for it with a stellar effort from long distance. The third-year pro has had the hot hand from three-point range over the last two games, going 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) over that span. Johnson has seen plenty of run in December, and the minutes have encouragingly sustained even as the Heat has returned to much better health overall. The 24-year-old has averaged a solid 33.6 minutes over 11 contests this month, parlaying that playing time into averages of 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals.