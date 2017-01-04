Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful for Tuesday vs. Suns
Johnson is dealing with a migraine and is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns.
The migraine isn't expected to be a multi-game issue for Johnson, but it very well could keep him out of Tuesday's tilt with the Suns. With Dion Waiters (groin) already ruled out, as well as Johnson's expected absence, it could mean added minutes in the backcourt for guys like Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington. We should see a final word on Johnson's status following pregame warmups.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: To sit out Tuesday vs. Suns•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Tallies 19 points, six dimes off bench•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Tallies 18 points off bench in Thursday loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Contributes 14 points off bench in Thursday win•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Goes for career-high 32 points in loss to Magic•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Submits five points in return from illness•