Johnson is dealing with a migraine and is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns.

The migraine isn't expected to be a multi-game issue for Johnson, but it very well could keep him out of Tuesday's tilt with the Suns. With Dion Waiters (groin) already ruled out, as well as Johnson's expected absence, it could mean added minutes in the backcourt for guys like Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington. We should see a final word on Johnson's status following pregame warmups.