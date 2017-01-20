Heat's Tyler Johnson: Erupts for 23 off the bench
Johnson tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal in 27 minutes during a 99-95 win over Dallas on Thursday.
Johnson is in full-attack mode the minute he steps on the floor, and it's paying big dividends. After Thursday's explosion, the third-year guard is now averaging a career-high 16.0 points in January. Although he's not a playmaker by any stretch of the imagination -- Johnson is dishing a career-low 1.3 assists per game -- he's really grown into his role as an undersized 2-guard scorer off the bench.
