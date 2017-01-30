Johnson (shoulder) is expected to play Monday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Johnson's strained left shoulder has kept him sidelined for the Heat's past five outings, but as coach Erik Spoelstra previously suggeted, the reserve combo guard looks in line to suit up Monday. While his status won't be confirmed until after pregame warmups, Johnson's fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable rolling him out there in weekly lineups, as he's not expected to face any restrictions if cleared to play Monday. Moreover, Johnson would have a favorable matchup on tap right away, as the Heat are taking on a Nets squad that has dropped 16 of its last 17 games and is allowing a league-worst 115.2 points per game.