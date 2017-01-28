Johnson (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Detroit, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

The reserve guard has missed the last four games with a strained shoulder, but the Heat believe he'll have a chance to return to action Saturday after an MRI earlier in the week cleared him of any serious damage. Johnson will go through his usual pregame routine before he and the Heat's training staff will make a final call on his status.