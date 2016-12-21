Heat's Tyler Johnson: Goes for career-high 32 points in loss to Magic
Johnson contributed 32 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 136-130 double overtime loss to the Magic.
Johnson outplayed Miami's starting backcourt, lighting up Orlando for a career-high 32 points off the bench. It was a nice bounce back game for Johnson, who posted just five points during a loss to Boston on Sunday. Johnson has shot just 37.5 percent from the field so far in December, so we'll see if he can stay hot against the Lakers on Thursday.
