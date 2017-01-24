Johnson (shoulder) said he won't travel with the Heat for their upcoming two-game road trip, which includes matchups Wednesday with the Nets and Friday with the Bulls, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson had already missed the Heat's previous two games with a left shoulder strain, the same shoulder that required surgery in February. Fortunately, Johnson doesn't believe the injury is a major concern, so the Heat will evaluate him on a day-to-day basis once the team returns from the road trip. Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington should be the main beneficiaries of increased minutes while Johnson is sidelined.