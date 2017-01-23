Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out Monday vs. Warriors
Johnson (shoulder) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Johnson wasn't able to take part in the Heat's morning shootaround, so he'll be sidelined for a second straight game due to the strained left shoulder. Though Johnson required surgery on the same shoulder last season, it doesn't appear that his latest injury is nearly as severe. As such, the Heat will presumably evaluate him on a game-by-game basis, so Johnson will have a chance to return Wednesday against the Nets. In the meantime, Wayne Ellington is expected to be the major beneficiary from increased playing time while Johnson is out.
