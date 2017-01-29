Johnson (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Pistons.

It was originally thought that Johnson may be able to give it a go, but he was ultimately ruled out for Saturday's contest. This will be the fifth game in a row that he's missed, and Dion Waiters has been picking up most of the slack.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola