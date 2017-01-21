Johnson will not play Saturday due to a strained left shoulder, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Johnson likely sustained it sometime during Thursday's game against Dallas. The reserve guard, who's averaging 16.0 points per game in January, should be considered day-to-day, while the likes of Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington will pick up extra minutes in his stead.