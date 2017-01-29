Johnson (shoulder) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

If Johnson is to return as expected, he'll provide relief to a injury-riddled Heat team. Johnson averages 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 31.0 minutes per game, and is a big part of the Heat's roster on both ends of the floor. His return may mean a reduced workload for Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington, who have been picking up the slack in Johnson's absence.