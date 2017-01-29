Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Monday vs. Nets
Johnson (shoulder) is probable for Monday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
If Johnson is to return as expected, he'll provide relief to a injury-riddled Heat team. Johnson averages 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 31.0 minutes per game, and is a big part of the Heat's roster on both ends of the floor. His return may mean a reduced workload for Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington, who have been picking up the slack in Johnson's absence.
