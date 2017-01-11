Johnson submitted 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in a 107-95 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

The injury-plagued Heat were again undermanned Tuesday, but they turned in a surprising plucky effort against one of the league's top teams, due in no small part to Johnson's efforts. While coach Erik Spoelstra is content to keep Johnson in a bench role, he's arguably one of the team's top five players, as he's provided a consistent scoring spark all season for a roster short on impact offensive options. Johnson has hit double figures in the scoring column in each of his last 11 appearances, averaging 16.7 points (on 46.6% shooting), 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.