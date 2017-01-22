Heat's Tyler Johnson: Questionable for Monday vs. Warriors
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson was held out of Saturday's game against the Bucks with a strained left shoulder and is now in danger of missing a second straight contest. He'll continue to be evaluated over the next 24 hours, but another update on his availability should come following Monday's morning shootaround. If Johnson can't give it a go, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington could see an uptick in minutes.
