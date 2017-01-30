Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, but will warm up with the intention of playing, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Johnson was initially deemed probable for the contest, but it's apparently not a slam dunk that the reserve point guard will be available, though things certainly seem to be trending in that direction after he was able to take part in the Heat's morning shootaround. If Johnson is able to warm up without too much difficulty, he should be in line for his usual role as the Heat's top guard off the bench. Wayne Ellington has played at least 33 minutes off the bench in four of the five games Johnson's missed due to the strained left shoulder, so he'll probably be most at risk of losing out on playing time Monday if Johnson is able to give it a go.