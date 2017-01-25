Heat's Tyler Johnson: Remains day-to-day following MRI
Johnson (shoulder) remains day-to-day after an MRI revealed no structural damage.
The reserve guard underwent an MRI to ensure he was dealing with nothing more than a strain, and the results were encouraging, though he'll remain out for at least the next two games. As such, the earliest Johnson could return to action is Saturday's home matchup with Detroit, which comes on the second night of a road/home back-to-back.
