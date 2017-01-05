Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win
Johnson (migraine) supplied 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during the Heat's 107-102 win against the Kings on Wednesday.
After sitting out Tuesday's tilt versus the Suns due to a migraine, Johnson was able to return to the lineup on Wednesday, and he did not disappoint. This was the fifth time this season that Johnson went for at least 20 points, and he has scored in double figures during 14 of the last 15 contests.
