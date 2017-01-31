Johnson (shoulder) put up three points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in a 104-96 win over the Nets on Monday.

It wasn't expected that Johnson would face any playing-time restrictions in his return from a five-game absence Monday, but his poor shooting and lack of impact in other areas prompted coach Erik Spoelstra to hand the reserve guard his fewest minutes of the season. Johnson may require a few games to return to form, but look for him to soon settle back in as the Heat's top guard off the bench, a role that's afforded him 30.7 minutes per game on the season.