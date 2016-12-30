Heat's Tyler Johnson: Tallies 18 points off bench in Thursday loss
Johnson supplied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 91-82 loss to the Hornets.
Johnson continues to thrive off the bench, now having posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts. The third-year guard had the hot hand Thursday, shooting at least 50 percent from the field for the fourth time in December. Johnson has also drained multiple three-pointers in four of the last five contests, and has served as one of the most consistent sources of offense for a Heat team that's often struggled to score with regularity this season.
