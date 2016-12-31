Johnson accrued 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Johnson didn't see any noticeable uptick in playing time while Goran Dragic (back) sat out Friday, but the reserve point guard continued his steady play, surpassing 15 points for the third game in a row. Though the Heat seem content to keep Johnson in a bench role regardless of who might be missing in the backcourt, the 24-year-old's playing time and production should remain fairly stable with the second unit. With averages of 15.4 points (on 44.9% shooting), 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.0 steals over his last five games, Johnson looks like a justifiable roster option even in shallower leagues.