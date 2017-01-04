Heat's Tyler Johnson: To sit out Tuesday vs. Suns
Johnson (migraine) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns.
Johnson came down with a migraine earlier Tuesday and after being given a doubtful designation, this was the expected course of action. He'll sit out Tuesday for added rest and recovery, but he could return to the court as soon as Wednesday's matchup with the Kings. With only eight healthy bodies available, look for Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington to get big minutes in the backcourt Tuesday.
