Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will not play Monday
Johnson (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
This will be the second straight contest Johnson misses with the shoulder injury, with his next opportunity to return being Wednesday when the team travels to Brooklyn. Johnson should continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis, while Wayne Ellington will likely continue to see a heavy dose of minutes off the bench in Johnson's absence.
