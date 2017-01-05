Johnson (migraine) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Johnson missed Tuesday's tilt with the Suns because of a severe migraine, but after an additional 24 hours off for rest, it has subsided and he's good to. Look for him to jump back into the Heat's regular rotation, operating as the first point guard off the bench behind Goran Dragic. He should play a pretty big role despite coming off the bench, considering he's averaged a solid 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers over 30.9 minutes in 33 games this season.