Haslem (illness) is officially available to participate in Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Haslem missed the team's previous game due to an illness, but will be available to play Tuesday. This news is unsurprising, as the veteran big man was able to go through the team's shootaround earlier in the day. He saw some time in the rotation prior to missing the team's last game, but that was mainly due to injuries. With the Heat's frontcourt in a healthier situation, Haslem does not figure to get too much run Tuesday.