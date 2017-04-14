Heat's Udonis Haslem: Plans to return for 15th season
Haslem plans to return for the 2017-18 season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem has spent his entire 14-year career with the Heat and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after making just 17 on-court appearances during the 2016-17 campaign. The Heat seem to be his first choice for another one-year contract, but regardless of where the 36-year-old ends up, he'll be utilized more so as a mentor than anything else.
More News
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Fails to crack rotation Monday•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Doesn't play in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Available to play Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Takes part in shootaround Tuesday•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Questionable Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...