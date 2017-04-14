Haslem plans to return for the 2017-18 season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem has spent his entire 14-year career with the Heat and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after making just 17 on-court appearances during the 2016-17 campaign. The Heat seem to be his first choice for another one-year contract, but regardless of where the 36-year-old ends up, he'll be utilized more so as a mentor than anything else.